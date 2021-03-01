All news

Artificial Grass Turf Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Grass Turf in China, including the following market information:.

China Artificial Grass Turf Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
China Artificial Grass Turf Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sq.m.)
Top Five Competitors in China Artificial Grass Turf Market 2019 (%)
The global Artificial Grass Turf market was valued at 2504.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3399.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. While the Artificial Grass Turf market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Grass Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Artificial Grass Turf production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

China Artificial Grass Turf Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sq.m.)
China Artificial Grass Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-contact Sports
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sq.m.)
Total China Artificial Grass Turf Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf ( Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision/Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Artificial Grass Turf Overall Market Size
2.1 China Artificial Grass Turf Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Artificial Grass Turf Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Grass Turf Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Artificial Grass Turf Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Artificial Grass Turf Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Grass Turf Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Artificial Grass Turf Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Grass Turf Companies

….continued

