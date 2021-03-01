Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Analysis, Growth, Emerging Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2027

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

IBM, Renoworks Software, Microsoft, Autodesk, SAP, Oracle, Alice Technologies, Building System Planning, eSUB, Askporter, Darktrace, SmarTVid.Io, Jaroop, Aurora Computer Services, Predii, Lili.Ai, Deepomatic, Assignar, Beyond Limits, Coins Global, Plangrid, Doxel, and Bentley Systems, among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Solutions Software Hardware

Services Support and Maintenance System Integration Training and consulting



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-premises

Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pre-construction

Construction stage

Post-construction

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Project management

Field management

Risk management

Schedule management

Supply chain management

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Planning and Design

Safety

Equipment

Monitoring and Maintenance\

Download Summary[Free Extract]@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1572

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Get Insights into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-construction-market

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Casting and Splinting Market Size

Forestry Equipment Market Share

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse More Reports –

Beeswax Market Size

Chlor-Alkali Market Share

Cognitive Analytics Market Growth

Cyclohexane Market Outlook

Education and Learning Analytics Market Demand

UV Light Stabilizers Market Analysis

Polyol Sweeteners Market Trends

Propionic Acid Market Overview

Ruthenium Market Forecast

Surgical Camera Market Report

Unmanned Composites Market Research