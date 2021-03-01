All news News

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: PEST and Key Players Analysis during the forecasted period

Prophecy Market Insights has recently published the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market informational report which presents a large-scale guideline concerning about present market trends, market size, driving factors, industry-leading competitors along with constant growth factors in the market.

The report covers all the latest trends and prime factors effective for market growth investing the Companies to grow with much exposure to the markets. It covers all the best features like the market size in terms of volume and value, trends, status, and technological advancements. The report involves comprehensive market analytics in the form of tables, figures, pie charts, and graphs. These data illustrations provide accurate impending data regarding future estimations for impressive market growth.

An executive summary provides market’s definition, application, overview, classifications, product specifications, manufacturing processes; raw materials, and cost structures.

Market Dynamics offers drivers, restrains, challenges, trends, and opportunities of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market

Prophecy Market Insights research report includes brief ideas of the latest trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion consequently.

Detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact will be given in the report, as our analyst and research associates are working hard to understand the impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations, sectors and help our clients in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

The report covers the following units:-

Unit1: Table of Content

Unit2: Market Purview

Unit3: Market Dynamics

Unit4: Market Segmentation

Unit5: Regional Analysis

Unit6: Competitive Analysis

Unit7: Company Profile

Unit8: Future of Market

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market by Top Manufacturers:

  • IBM Corp
  • Microsoft Corp
  • Nvidia
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Oracle
  • SAP
  • Intel
  • Google
  • Sentient Technologies
  • Salesforce
  • Visenze

Segmentation Overview:

Global artificial intelligence in retail market by type:

  • Cloud
  • On-Premises

Global artificial intelligence in retail market by application:

  • Predictive Merchandising
  • Programmatic Advertising
  • Market Forecasting
  • In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance
  • Location-Based Marketing

Global artificial intelligence in retail market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

The survey report includes a vast investigation of the geographical scene of the Artificial Intelligence in Retail market, which is manifestly arranged into the localities;

Region Countries Market Study
North America U.S. & Canada Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea

Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

 Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Regional and Country- level Analysis different geographical areas are studied deeply and an economic scenario has been offered to support new entrants, leading market players, and investors to regulate emerging economies.

