Augmented Reality Hardware Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028 | Microsoft Corporation, Google, Magic Leap, Osterhout Design Group, etc

(United States, New York City)The Global Augmented Reality Hardware Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Augmented Reality Hardware market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Augmented Reality Hardware market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Augmented Reality Hardware Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Augmented Reality Hardware market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 1.17 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 68.0%, Market Trends – Application of Augmented Reality Hardware in training and teaching

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Augmented Reality Hardware industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Google, Magic Leap Inc., Osterhout Design Group, Zugara Inc., Upskill, MAXST, PTC Inc., DAQRI LLC, and Wikittude GmbH among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Hardware Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Sensors
  • Processors
  • Displays

Hardware Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Head Mounted Display
  • Head Up Display
  • Handheld

AR Type Cause Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Projection Based AR
  • Recognition Based AR
  • Location Based AR
  • Outline AR
  • Superimposition Based AR

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Retail
  • Gaming, Sports, & Entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Education
  • Others

Augmented Reality Hardware market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

  • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Augmented Reality Hardware Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Augmented Reality Hardware market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Augmented Reality Hardware industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Augmented Reality Hardware market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Augmented Reality Hardware market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Augmented Reality Hardware industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Eric Lee

