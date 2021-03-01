News

Awning Market Trends, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Market Size – USD 6.85 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends –Increase in disposable income and urbanization are expected to increase demand over the forecast period. (United States, New York City)The Global Awning Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Awning market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Awning market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Awning Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Awning market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Awning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

 Advanced Design Awning & Sign (US), Carroll Awning (US), Awning Company of America (US), KE Durasol (US), Eide Industries (US), NuImage Awnings (US), Marygrove Awning (US), Sunesta (US), Sunair Awnings (US), and Sunsetter Products (US).

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Fixed
  • Retractable
  • Freestanding Awning

Material (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Vinyl
  • Acrylic
  • Natural Materials
  • Fiberglass
  • Metal
  • Others

Product-Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Patio Awnings
  • Door Awnings
  • Window Awnings
  • Other Awning

End User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Awning market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Awning Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Awning market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Awning industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Awning market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Awning market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Awning industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

Get Insights into Awning Market

