Food Supplement Market 2021 | Current Scenario , Trend, SWOT Analysis and Growth Prospects 2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Food Supplement Sales Market Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Food Supplement market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Food Supplement market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Food Supplement market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Food Supplement market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Bayer, BASF, General Nutrition Centers, Inc., AMWAY, Puritan’ s Pride, Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical), Jamieson, WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai, DSM, Hainan Yangshengtang, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Sanofi, Bluestar Adisseo, Natures Plus, Glanbia Nutritionals, Salus-Haus, BioGaia, Probi AB, I-Health, Winclove, Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin), UAS Labs
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Vitamin, Mineral, Probiotics, Essential Fatty Acids, Proteins and Amino Acids, Others
|Market Segment by Application:
|Men, Women, Children
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Food Supplement market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Food Supplement market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Food Supplement industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Food Supplement market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Food Supplement market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Food Supplement market
TOC
1 Food Supplement Market Overview
1.1 Food Supplement Product Scope
1.2 Food Supplement Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Vitamin
1.2.3 Mineral
1.2.4 Probiotics
1.2.5 Essential Fatty Acids
1.2.6 Proteins and Amino Acids
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Food Supplement Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Men
1.3.3 Women
1.3.4 Children
1.4 Food Supplement Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Food Supplement Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Food Supplement Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Food Supplement Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Food Supplement Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Food Supplement Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Food Supplement Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Food Supplement Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Food Supplement Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Food Supplement Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Food Supplement Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Food Supplement Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Food Supplement Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Food Supplement Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Food Supplement Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Food Supplement Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Food Supplement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Food Supplement as of 2020)
3.4 Global Food Supplement Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Food Supplement Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Food Supplement Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Food Supplement Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Food Supplement Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Food Supplement Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Food Supplement Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Food Supplement Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Food Supplement Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Food Supplement Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Food Supplement Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Food Supplement Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Food Supplement Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Food Supplement Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Food Supplement Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Food Supplement Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Food Supplement Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Food Supplement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Food Supplement Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Food Supplement Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Food Supplement Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Food Supplement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Food Supplement Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Food Supplement Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Food Supplement Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Food Supplement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 178 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 178 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Food Supplement Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Food Supplement Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Food Supplement Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Food Supplement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Food Supplement Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Food Supplement Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Food Supplement Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Food Supplement Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Food Supplement Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Food Supplement Business
12.1 Bayer
12.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bayer Business Overview
12.1.3 Bayer Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bayer Food Supplement Products Offered
12.1.5 Bayer Recent Development
12.2 BASF
12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
12.2.2 BASF Business Overview
12.2.3 BASF Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BASF Food Supplement Products Offered
12.2.5 BASF Recent Development
12.3 General Nutrition Centers, Inc.
12.3.1 General Nutrition Centers, Inc. Corporation Information
12.3.2 General Nutrition Centers, Inc. Business Overview
12.3.3 General Nutrition Centers, Inc. Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 General Nutrition Centers, Inc. Food Supplement Products Offered
12.3.5 General Nutrition Centers, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 AMWAY
12.4.1 AMWAY Corporation Information
12.4.2 AMWAY Business Overview
12.4.3 AMWAY Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 AMWAY Food Supplement Products Offered
12.4.5 AMWAY Recent Development
12.5 Puritan’ s Pride
12.5.1 Puritan’ s Pride Corporation Information
12.5.2 Puritan’ s Pride Business Overview
12.5.3 Puritan’ s Pride Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Puritan’ s Pride Food Supplement Products Offered
12.5.5 Puritan’ s Pride Recent Development
12.6 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical)
12.6.1 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) Corporation Information
12.6.2 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) Business Overview
12.6.3 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) Food Supplement Products Offered
12.6.5 Pharmavite (Otsuka Pharmaceutical) Recent Development
12.7 Jamieson
12.7.1 Jamieson Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jamieson Business Overview
12.7.3 Jamieson Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jamieson Food Supplement Products Offered
12.7.5 Jamieson Recent Development
12.8 WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd
12.8.1 WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporation Information
12.8.2 WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd Business Overview
12.8.3 WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd Food Supplement Products Offered
12.8.5 WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd Recent Development
12.9 Pfizer Inc.
12.9.1 Pfizer Inc. Corporation Information
12.9.2 Pfizer Inc. Business Overview
12.9.3 Pfizer Inc. Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Pfizer Inc. Food Supplement Products Offered
12.9.5 Pfizer Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Daiichi Sankyo
12.10.1 Daiichi Sankyo Corporation Information
12.10.2 Daiichi Sankyo Business Overview
12.10.3 Daiichi Sankyo Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Daiichi Sankyo Food Supplement Products Offered
12.10.5 Daiichi Sankyo Recent Development
12.11 Eisai
12.11.1 Eisai Corporation Information
12.11.2 Eisai Business Overview
12.11.3 Eisai Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Eisai Food Supplement Products Offered
12.11.5 Eisai Recent Development
12.12 DSM
12.12.1 DSM Corporation Information
12.12.2 DSM Business Overview
12.12.3 DSM Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 DSM Food Supplement Products Offered
12.12.5 DSM Recent Development
12.13 Hainan Yangshengtang
12.13.1 Hainan Yangshengtang Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hainan Yangshengtang Business Overview
12.13.3 Hainan Yangshengtang Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hainan Yangshengtang Food Supplement Products Offered
12.13.5 Hainan Yangshengtang Recent Development
12.14 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
12.14.1 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Corporation Information
12.14.2 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview
12.14.3 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Food Supplement Products Offered
12.14.5 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development
12.15 Sanofi
12.15.1 Sanofi Corporation Information
12.15.2 Sanofi Business Overview
12.15.3 Sanofi Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Sanofi Food Supplement Products Offered
12.15.5 Sanofi Recent Development
12.16 Bluestar Adisseo
12.16.1 Bluestar Adisseo Corporation Information
12.16.2 Bluestar Adisseo Business Overview
12.16.3 Bluestar Adisseo Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Bluestar Adisseo Food Supplement Products Offered
12.16.5 Bluestar Adisseo Recent Development
12.17 Natures Plus
12.17.1 Natures Plus Corporation Information
12.17.2 Natures Plus Business Overview
12.17.3 Natures Plus Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Natures Plus Food Supplement Products Offered
12.17.5 Natures Plus Recent Development
12.18 Glanbia Nutritionals
12.18.1 Glanbia Nutritionals Corporation Information
12.18.2 Glanbia Nutritionals Business Overview
12.18.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Glanbia Nutritionals Food Supplement Products Offered
12.18.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Recent Development
12.19 Salus-Haus
12.19.1 Salus-Haus Corporation Information
12.19.2 Salus-Haus Business Overview
12.19.3 Salus-Haus Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Salus-Haus Food Supplement Products Offered
12.19.5 Salus-Haus Recent Development
12.20 BioGaia
12.20.1 BioGaia Corporation Information
12.20.2 BioGaia Business Overview
12.20.3 BioGaia Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 BioGaia Food Supplement Products Offered
12.20.5 BioGaia Recent Development
12.21 Probi AB
12.21.1 Probi AB Corporation Information
12.21.2 Probi AB Business Overview
12.21.3 Probi AB Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Probi AB Food Supplement Products Offered
12.21.5 Probi AB Recent Development
12.22 I-Health
12.22.1 I-Health Corporation Information
12.22.2 I-Health Business Overview
12.22.3 I-Health Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 I-Health Food Supplement Products Offered
12.22.5 I-Health Recent Development
12.23 Winclove
12.23.1 Winclove Corporation Information
12.23.2 Winclove Business Overview
12.23.3 Winclove Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Winclove Food Supplement Products Offered
12.23.5 Winclove Recent Development
12.24 Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)
12.24.1 Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) Corporation Information
12.24.2 Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) Business Overview
12.24.3 Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) Food Supplement Products Offered
12.24.5 Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin) Recent Development
12.25 UAS Labs
12.25.1 UAS Labs Corporation Information
12.25.2 UAS Labs Business Overview
12.25.3 UAS Labs Food Supplement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 UAS Labs Food Supplement Products Offered
12.25.5 UAS Labs Recent Development 13 Food Supplement Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Food Supplement Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Food Supplement
13.4 Food Supplement Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Food Supplement Distributors List
14.3 Food Supplement Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Food Supplement Market Trends
15.2 Food Supplement Drivers
15.3 Food Supplement Market Challenges
15.4 Food Supplement Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
