Global Activated Alumina SpheresMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Activated Alumina Spheres Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 m²/g.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Activated Alumina Spheres in US, including the following market information:

US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Activated Alumina Spheres Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Activated Alumina Spheres Market 2019 (%)

The global Activated Alumina Spheres market was valued at 635.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 746.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Activated Alumina Spheres market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Activated Alumina Spheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Activated Alumina Spheres production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Φ≤5mm

5mm＜Φ≤8mm

Φ＞8mm

US Activated Alumina Spheres Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Refining

Air Separation

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Activated Alumina Spheres Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Activated Alumina Spheres Overall Market Size

2.1 US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Activated Alumina Spheres Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Activated Alumina Spheres Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Activated Alumina Spheres Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Activated Alumina Spheres Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Activated Alumina Spheres Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Alumina Spheres Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Activated Alumina Spheres Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Activated Alumina Spheres Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Φ≤5mm

4.1.3 5mm＜Φ≤8mm

4.1.4 Φ＞8mm

4.2 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – US Activated Alumina Spheres Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Refining

5.1.3 Air Separation

5.1.4 Natural Gas

5.1.5 Petrochemicals

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – US Activated Alumina Spheres Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

….continued

