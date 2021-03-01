Global Aluminium Fluoride Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Aluminum fluoride (AlF3) is a white powder, which is mainly used as an additive for the production of primary Aluminum metal. It essentially lowers the melting point of the alumina feed and together with cryolite; it increases the electrolyte’s conductivity of the solution, reducing the electric power consumption. Aluminum fluoride is also used as catalyst of organic synthesis and materials of synthetic cryolite.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminium Fluoride in US, including the following market information:

US Aluminium Fluoride Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Aluminium Fluoride Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

US Aluminium Fluoride Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Aluminium Fluoride Market 2019 (%)

The global Aluminium Fluoride market was valued at 1635.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1718 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. While the Aluminium Fluoride market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aluminium Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aluminium Fluoride production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Aluminium Fluoride Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Aluminium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Dry AlF3

Anhydrous AlF3

Wet AlF3

US Aluminium Fluoride Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

US Aluminium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aluminum Industry

Ceramic Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total US Aluminium Fluoride Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Do-Fluoride

Hunan Nonferrous

Fluorsid

Hongyuan Chemical

Rio Tinto Alcan

Gulf Fluor

Shandong Zhaohe

Mexichem

PhosAgro

I.C.F

Jinyang Hi-tech

Henan Weilai

Henan Shaoxing

Lifosa

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Aluminium Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Aluminium Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 US Aluminium Fluoride Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Aluminium Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Aluminium Fluoride Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Fluoride Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Aluminium Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Aluminium Fluoride Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Aluminium Fluoride Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Aluminium Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Fluoride Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Aluminium Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Fluoride Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Aluminium Fluoride Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Fluoride Companies

…continued

