Global Bees Wax Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Beeswax is the creamy coloured substance used by bees to build the comb that forms the structure of their nest. Very pure beeswax is white, but the presence of pollen and other substances cause it to become yellow.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bees Wax in China, including the following market information:

China Bees Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Bees Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Bees Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Bees Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Bees Wax market was valued at 519.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 597.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. While the Bees Wax market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bees Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bees Wax production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Bees Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Bees Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

White Wax

Yellow Wax

Other

China Bees Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Bees Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bees Wax Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bees Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Bees Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Bees Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Roger A Reed

Strahl & Pitsch

Akrochem

Poth Hille

Paramold

Adrian

Bee Natural Uganda

Bill’s Bees

New Zealand Beeswax

Frank B Ross

Arjun Bees Wax Industries

Henan Weikang

Henan Dongyang

Dongguang Jinding

Dongguang Longda

Dongguang Henghong

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bees Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Bees Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Bees Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 China Bees Wax Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Bees Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Bees Wax Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bees Wax Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Bees Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Bees Wax Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Bees Wax Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Bees Wax Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bees Wax Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Bees Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bees Wax Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Bees Wax Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bees Wax Companies

…continued

