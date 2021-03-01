Global Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Fabric Acoustic Panels Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Fabric acoustic panels, also fabric covered acoustic panels or fabric wrapped acoustic panels, belongs to the category of acoustic panels which are used to absorb sound with aesthetic pattern.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fabric Acoustic Panels in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market 2019 (%)

The global Fabric Acoustic Panels market was valued at 1014.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1033.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.5% during the forecast period. While the Fabric Acoustic Panels market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fabric Acoustic Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fabric Acoustic Panels production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mineral Wool Type

Fiberglass Type

Foamed Plastic Type

Other

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total Germany Fabric Acoustic Panels Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

G&S Acoustics

RPG

Abstracta

Texaa

Acoustics First®

Ekous

CMS Danskin

Sonata Acoustic

Acoustical Surfaces

Carpet Concept

Sontext

Soundsorba

SLALOM

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustics

Same

