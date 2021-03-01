All news

Global Fluted Polypropylene SheetsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market in  UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

 

Fluted polypropylene sheet is a lightweight, hollow-core polypropylene sheet resembling corrugated cardboard in that it consists of outside walls separated by ribs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluted Polypropylene Sheets in UK, including the following market information:

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market 2019 (%)

The global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market was valued at 709.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 812.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fluted Polypropylene Sheets production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Type

Functional Type

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Package Box

Cushion Plate

Printing Plate & Billboard

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inteplast

Corex Plastics

Primex Plastics

Distriplast

Sangeeta

KARTON S.p.A

A&C Plastics

Northern Ireland Plastics

Yamakoh

Işık Plastik

Tianfule Plastic

TAH HSIN

Zibo Kelida Plastic

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 General Type

4.1.3 Functional Type

4.2 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Package Box

5.1.3 Cushion Plate

5.1.4 Printing Plate & Billboard

5.1.5 Other

5.2 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Inteplast

6.1.1 Inteplast Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Inteplast Business Overview

6.1.3 Inteplast Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Inteplast Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Inteplast Key News

6.2 Corex Plastics

6.2.1 Corex Plastics Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Corex Plastics Business Overview

6.2.3 Corex Plastics Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Corex Plastics Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Corex Plastics Key News

6.3 Primex Plastics

6.3.1 Primex Plastics Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Primex Plastics Business Overview

6.3.3 Primex Plastics Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Primex Plastics Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Primex Plastics Key News

6.4 Distriplast

6.4.1 Distriplast Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Distriplast Business Overview

6.4.3 Distriplast Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Distriplast Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Distriplast Key News

6.5 Sangeeta

6.5.1 Sangeeta Corporate Summary

 

 

 

….continued

