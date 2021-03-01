Global Fluted Polypropylene SheetsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Fluted polypropylene sheet is a lightweight, hollow-core polypropylene sheet resembling corrugated cardboard in that it consists of outside walls separated by ribs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fluted Polypropylene Sheets in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market 2019 (%)

The global Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market was valued at 709.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 812.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. While the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fluted Polypropylene Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Fluted Polypropylene Sheets production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Type

Functional Type

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Package Box

Cushion Plate

Printing Plate & Billboard

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Fluted Polypropylene Sheets Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Inteplast

Corex Plastics

Primex Plastics

Distriplast

Sangeeta

KARTON S.p.A

A&C Plastics

Northern Ireland Plastics

Yamakoh

Işık Plastik

Tianfule Plastic

TAH HSIN

Zibo Kelida Plastic

….continued

