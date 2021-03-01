All news

Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market in UK – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

And a folding electric bicycle is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Electric Bicycle in South Korea, including the following market information:

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2019 (%)

The global Folding Electric Bicycle market was valued at 138.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 183 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Folding Electric Bicycle market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Folding Electric Bicycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Folding Electric Bicycle production and consumption in South Korea

 Total Market by Segment:

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Commuter Folding Bike

Portable Fold-up Bike

Full size Wheel Folding Bike

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Age < 18

Age 18-50

Age > 50

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Brompton

SUNRA

XDS

BODO

Slane

U-WINFLY

Benelli Biciclette

E-Joe

Birdie Electric

A-Bike Electric

VOLT

Solex

Prodeco Tech

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Folding Electric Bicycle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Folding Electric Bicycle Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Folding Electric Bicycle Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Folding Electric Bicycle Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026…CONTINUEWoosh

