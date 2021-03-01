All news

Global High Strength Steel Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

High Strength Steel includes conventional High-Strength Steels and advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS).
The conventional High-Strength Steels include High Strength Low Alloy Steels, Bake Hardenable Steels, Carbon Manganese Steels, and others.
Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Strength Steel in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea High Strength Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea High Strength Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
South Korea High Strength Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea High Strength Steel Market 2019 (%)
The global High Strength Steel market was valued at 823.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1052.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the High Strength Steel market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Strength Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High Strength Steel production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea High Strength Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea High Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Conventional HSS
AHSS

South Korea High Strength Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea High Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Hoisting and Mining Equipment
Aviation & Marine
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High Strength Steel Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High Strength Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea High Strength Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total South Korea High Strength Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Arcelor Mittal
National Material LP
POSCO
United States Steel Corporation
Olympic Steel
SSAB
Voestalpine AG
ThyssenKrupp AG
Leeco Steel

