Global Latex Sealant Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. In building construction sealant is sometimes synonymous with caulking and also serve the purposes of blocking dust, sound and heat transmission. Sealants may be weak or strong, flexible or rigid, permanent or temporary. Sealants are not adhesives but some have adhesive qualities and are called adhesive-sealants or structural sealants.

The main difference between adhesives and sealants is that sealants typically have lower strength and higher elongation than adhesives do. When sealants are used between substrates having different thermal coefficients of expansion or differing elongation under stress, they need to have adequate flexibility and elongation. Sealants generally contain inert filler material and are usually formulated with an elastomer to give the required flexibility and elongation. They usually have a paste consistency to allow filling of gaps between substrates. Low shrinkage after application is often required. Many adhesives can be formulated into sealants.

There are mainly two kind of Latex Sealant, including including EVA Sealant and Acrylic Sealant.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Latex Sealant in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Latex Sealant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Latex Sealant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Latex Sealant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Latex Sealant Market 2019 (%)

The global Latex Sealant market was valued at 555.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. While the Latex Sealant market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Latex Sealant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Latex Sealant production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Latex Sealant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Latex Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Acrylic Latex Sealant

EVA Latex Sealant

Others

 

Thailand Latex Sealant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Latex Sealant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Family House

Other

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Latex Sealant Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Latex Sealant Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Latex Sealant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Latex Sealant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Henkel

3M

ITW

PPG

H.B. Fuller

DowDuPont

Bostik

Sika

RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Latex Sealant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Latex Sealant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Latex Sealant Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Latex Sealant Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Latex Sealant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Latex Sealant Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Latex Sealant Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Latex Sealant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Latex Sealant Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Latex Sealant Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Latex Sealant Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Latex Sealant Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Latex Sealant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Sealant Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Latex Sealant Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Latex Sealant Companies

……Continuned

 

