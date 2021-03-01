All news

Global Molluscicides Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Molluscicides, also known as snail baits and snail pellets, are pesticides against molluscs, which are usually used in agriculture or gardening, in order to control gastropod pests specifically slugs and snails which damage crops or other valued plants by feeding on them.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molluscicides in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Molluscicides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Molluscicides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Malaysia Molluscicides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Molluscicides Market 2019 (%)
The global Molluscicides market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Molluscicides market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Molluscicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Molluscicides production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Molluscicides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Molluscicides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Metaldehyde
Methiocarb
Ferrous Phosphate
Other bio-based molluscicides

Malaysia Molluscicides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Molluscicides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Field Crops
Horticultural Crops
Turf & Ornamentals
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Molluscicides Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Molluscicides Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Molluscicides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Malaysia Molluscicides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lonza
Neudorff
Certis
Bayer CropScience
Marrone Bio Innovations

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molluscicides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Molluscicides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Molluscicides Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Molluscicides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Molluscicides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Molluscicides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…..Continued

