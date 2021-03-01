All news

Global Molluscicides Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Molluscicides Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Molluscicides, also known as snail baits and snail pellets, are pesticides against molluscs, which are usually used in agriculture or gardening, in order to control gastropod pests specifically slugs and snails which damage crops or other valued plants by feeding on them.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6221330-molluscicides-market-in-china-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molluscicides in China, including the following market information:
China Molluscicides Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Molluscicides Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
China Molluscicides Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Molluscicides Market 2019 (%)
The global Molluscicides market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Molluscicides market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/definite-purpose-ac-motors-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Molluscicides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Molluscicides production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Molluscicides Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Molluscicides Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Metaldehyde
Methiocarb
Ferrous Phosphate
Other bio-based molluscicides

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-motors-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15

China Molluscicides Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
China Molluscicides Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Field Crops
Horticultural Crops
Turf & Ornamentals
Others

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/self-service-analytics-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2021-2026-2021-02-11

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Molluscicides Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Molluscicides Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Molluscicides Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total China Molluscicides Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Lonza
Neudorff
Certis
Bayer CropScience
Marrone Bio Innovations

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-light-cigarettes-market-industry-size-growth-analysis-and-forecast-of-2027-2021-02-10

Table Of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molluscicides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Molluscicides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Molluscicides Overall Market Size
2.1 China Molluscicides Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Molluscicides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Molluscicides Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

…..Continued

Contact Us:               

NORAH TRENT                                                      

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-826-80070 (US)                          

Ph: +44 203 500 2763 (UK) 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Water Irrigation Timers Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – Orbit, Melnor, Instapark, OMEN Industrial, Rain Bird

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Water Irrigation Timers Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Water […]
All news

Interior Design Software Market Analysis and Forecast (2021-2027): QY Research|Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, Trimble

hitesh

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Interior Design Software market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the […]
All news

Global Luminescence Sensor Market 2021 In Worldwide See Major Growth For The Next Few Years | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report titled “Luminescence Sensor Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Luminescence Sensor market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc. The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of […]