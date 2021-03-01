Global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Petroleum and fuel dyes is general name for a family of aromatic substance, either organic or synthetic, which are used to add colour characteristics to Fuels and other petroleum products. These complex unsaturated substances have inherent characteristics like solubility and intense colour, and exhibits good affinity towards substrate on which it is being applied.

Petroleum and Fuel Markers, on the other hand, are colourless substances, which when added to fuel, are detected by adding a specific reagent to produce a characteristic colour, and can also be detected by placing the sample in a spectrophotometer to produce an equivalent result.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market 2019 (%)

The global Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solvent Red 26

Solvent Red 164

Others

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Low Tax Fuel

High Sulfur Fuel

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Petroleum and Fuel Dyes and Markers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Innospec

DowDuPont

United Colour Manufacturing

BASF

