All news

Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Petroleum Needle Coke Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6221264-petroleum-needle-coke-market-in-thailand-manufacturing-and

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum Needle Coke in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-woofer-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

 

The global Petroleum Needle Coke market was valued at 644.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 697.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Petroleum Needle Coke market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/investment-casting-market-2021-demand-analysis-trends-growth-status-industry-share-opportunities-and-challenges-to-2025-2021-02-15

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-eva-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-11

 

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Petroleum Needle Coke production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mirrored-sunglasses-market-global-market-report-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-10

 

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum Needle Coke Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Petroleum Needle Coke Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum Needle Coke Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Petroleum Needle Coke Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Needle Coke Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Petroleum Needle Coke Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Needle Coke Companies

……Continuned

 

Contact Us: 

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-825-80070 (Us)                          

Ph: +44 2035002763 (Uk)  

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Comprehensive Report on Cat Fence Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027 |Cat Fence In, Purrfect Fence, Kittyfence, Deer Fence Canada

a2z

Cat Fence Market research report is the new statistical data source added by A2Z Market Research. “Cat Fence Market is growing at a High CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market”. Cat Fence Market research is […]
All news

2021-2025 Cod Liver Oil Market | Analysis, Modeling, Risk Factors, Growth Strategies, Drivers, Dynamics, Forecast and more | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report titled Cod Liver Oil Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Cod Liver Oil market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc. The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the […]
All news

Manifold Solenoid Valves Market Size, Growth And Key Players- ASCO, CKD, Parker, Kendrion, Norgren

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Manifold Solenoid Valves Market. Global Manifold Solenoid Valves Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the […]