Global Powertrain Market: Key Growth Factors and Industry Analysis 2018 – 2028

overview of the powertrain industry from all the important aspects of the market. It recognizes the drivers and restraints affecting the industry and analyzes their impact over the forecast period. Moreover, it identifies the significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Powertrain systems find application across various automobile segments including cars, LCV’s (light commercial vehicle), HCV’s (heavy commercial vehicle), off-road vehicles, construction equipments, defense vehicles and farm tractors. Powertrain is the one of the primary components as it powers the entire system.

The exponential growth in demand for automobiles is due to increasing amount of disposable income in developing countries of Asia Pacific. This is one of the major factors fueling the demand in the powertrain market. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about environmental pollution is also boosting the growth of fuel efficient powertrains globally. Engine, differentials, drive shafts, transmission and final drive are some of the major components of the powertrain system.

Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive regions in automotive powertrains market. High demand for automobiles, increasing consumption expenditure and up gradation of automobile powertrain system is the major factors fueling the demand in the automotive powertrain market. A lot of infrastructure development is also taking place in the Asia-Pacific; this is also driving the automotive market as a whole and in the process the powertrain market. Moreover, the developing countries such as India, Japan and China are further boosting the market with the production of huge number of vehicles in the Asia Pacific. Rest of the world (ROW) followed Asia Pacific in terms of market attractiveness.

Presence of countries like Brazil and UAE has lead to the considerable growth in the powertrain market due to increased demand of automobiles. However, Europe is the largest market for powertrains. The substantial number of regulations to monitor environmental pollution and presence of elite automobile brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Volkswagen etc are boosting the growth of this market in Europe.

The report is segmented by components, type of vehicle and geography, and also includes the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the powertrain market. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. The report also covers the current market scenario for powertrain market and highlights future trends that will influence demand in the coming years. By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The current market size and forecast until 2020 have been provided in the report.

This report also provides strategic analysis of the global Powertrain market and the growth forecast for the period 2014 to 2020. The span of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the types, module and in-depth cross sectional analysis of the powertrain market across different geographic segments.

The components of powertrain market include engine transmission drive shafts, differentials and final drive. To support the strategic decision making, the report also includes profiling of leading players in the industry, their market share and various strategies adopted by them. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

The report also provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants along with company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments in the field of powertrain market. Major market participants profiled in this report include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, General Motors Company, Delphi Automotive Plc, Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd., and Magna Powertrain among others.

The global powertrain market has been segmented as follows:

Global Powertrain Market: By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the below segments with respect to the above mentioned regions.

Global Powertrain Market: By Components

Engine

Transmission

Drive Shafts

Differentials

Final Drive

Global Powertrain Market: By Type of Vehicle

Cars

LCV

ICV

HCV

Off Road Vehicles

Construction Equipments

Defence Vehicles

Farm tractors

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Global Powertrain market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.