Global PVDC Barrier Material Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Summary

PVDC Barrier Material Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

 

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas where high resistance to moisture and aggressive medium is required.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVDC Barrier Material in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market 2019 (%)

The global PVDC Barrier Material market was valued at 1285.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1407.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period. While the PVDC Barrier Material market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVDC Barrier Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVDC Barrier Material production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVDC resins

PVDC latex

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food Packaging and Wrap

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

Sterilized Medical Packaging

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Juhua

Solvay

Nantong SKT

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVDC Barrier Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVDC Barrier Material Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVDC Barrier Material Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers PVDC Barrier Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Barrier Material Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 PVDC Barrier Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDC Barrier Material Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PVDC resins

4.1.3 PVDC latex

4.2 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Food Packaging and Wrap

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals Packaging

5.1.4 Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

5.1.5 Sterilized Medical Packaging

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam PVDC Barrier Material Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

 

 

….continued

