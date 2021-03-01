All news

Global Scenario of AI in Education Market Highlighting Major Drivers and Key Trends 2021- 2026

InForGrowth recently updated the report based on the AI in Education industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications, and major players of The AI in Education Market in detail. Deep analysis about market status (2016-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2021-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the AI in Education Market

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies AI in Education revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions).
  • Key companies AI in Education revenues share in global market, 2020 (%).
  • Key companies AI in Education sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated).
  • Key companies AI in Education sales share in global market, 2020 (%).

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Great Learning
  • Bridge-U
  • La Casa di Nanni
  • EduGorilla
  • TalentEdge
  • Cognizant
  • Google
  • Wadhwani AI
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Acadgild
  • Pearson
  • IBM Corporation

As a part of AI in Education market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

  • Machine Learning
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)

By Application

  • Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments
  • Intelligent Tutoring Systems (ITS)
  • Content Delivery Systems
  • Fraud and Risk Management
  • Student-initiated learning
  • Others

By Region

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to AI in Education forums and alliances related to AI in Education

Impact of COVID-19 on AI in Education Market:

AI in Education Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the AI in Education industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the AI in Education market in 2021

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Asia-Pacific AI in Education
  3. Research Methodology
    • Research Objectives
    • Primary Research
    • Secondary Research
    • Forecast Model
    • Market Size Estimation
  4. Average Pricing Analysis
  5. Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunity
    • Trends
  6. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape
  7. Risk Analysis
    • Demand Risk Analysis
    • Supply Risk Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific AI in Education Industry Analysis
  9. Asia-Pacific AI in Education Market
  10. Asia-Pacific AI in Education: Market Segmentation
  11. Company Profile
  12. Consultant Recommendation

“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving AI in Education Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of AI in Education Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global AI in Education Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging AI in Education Market growth?

All news

