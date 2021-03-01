Global Sol-Gel Coatings Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

A sol is a dispersion of the solid particles (~ 0.1-1 μm) in a liquid where only the Brownian motions suspend the particles. A gel is a state where both liquid and solid are dispersed in each other, which presents a solid network containing liquid components. The sol-gel coating process usually consists of 4 steps:

(1) The desired colloidal particles once dispersed in a liquid to form a sol.

(2) The deposition of sol solution produces the coatings on the substrates by spraying, dipping or spinning.

(3) The particles in sol are polymerized through the removal of the stabilizing components and produce a gel in a state of a continuous network.

(4) The final heat treatments pyrolyze the remaining organic or inorganic components and form an amorphous or crystalline coating.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sol-Gel Coatings in US, including the following market information:

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Gal)

US Sol-Gel Coatings Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Gal)

Top Five Competitors in US Sol-Gel Coatings Market 2019 (%)

The global Sol-Gel Coatings market was valued at 12250 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13220 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Sol-Gel Coatings market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sol-Gel Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sol-Gel Coatings production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Gal)

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Resin Coatings

Inorganic Coatings

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Gal)

US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Gal)

Total US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

BASF SE

DowDuPont

Axalta Coating System

Chase Corporation

Solvay

KISCO

Henkel

MG Chemicals

Electrolube

Fuji Chemical

Nippon Soda

Idemitsu

Mitsubishi Materials

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sol-Gel Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Sol-Gel Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 US Sol-Gel Coatings Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 US Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 US Sol-Gel Coatings Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sol-Gel Coatings Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top US Sol-Gel Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 US Sol-Gel Coatings Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 US Sol-Gel Coatings Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 US Sol-Gel Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sol-Gel Coatings Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 US Manufacturers Sol-Gel Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sol-Gel Coatings Players in US

3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Sol-Gel Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sol-Gel Coatings Companies

……Continuned

