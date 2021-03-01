All news

Glues Market 2021: Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast 2026

The ReportsWeb provides you with a global analysis on “The Glues Market” and forecast to 2026. The report includes detailed scenario based on Type (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Others) and Application (Paper & Packaging, Building & Construction, Woodworking, Consumer/DIY, Automotive & Transportation, Leather & Footwear, Assembly, Others).

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

Reasons to buy the report –

  • Creating an effective position strategy
  • Expert opinions on your evaluation
  • Know possible barriers to entry
  • Informed and strategic decision making
  • Understand how first movers work
  • Plan to action on future opportunities

The global study on Glues  market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

Leading players of the Glues Market profiled in the report include-     

  • 3M (US)
  • B. Fuller (US)
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
  • DowDuPont
  • Sika AG (Switzerland)
  • Arkema (France)
  • Huntsman Corporation (US)
  • Avery Dennison (US)
  • Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
  • Royal Adhesives and Sealants (US)
  • Franklin International (US)
  • LORD Corporation (US)
  • Illinois Tool Works (US)

Table of Contents

  1. Scope of the Report
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Global Glues by Company
  4. Glues by Region
  5. Americas
  6. APAC
  7. Europe
  8. Middle East & Africa
  9. Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
  10. Marketing, Distributors and Customer
  11. Global Glues Market Forecast
  12. Key Players Analysis
  13. Research Findings and Conclusion

