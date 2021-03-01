Golf Ball Market Research Report 2020-2026

Golf is an individual sport in which player strike a ball with the help of a club from a tee into the hole. The game is enjoyed globally by both players as well as viewers. It’s a sport that requires concentration and accuracy, and it is enjoyed by professional and amateurs golfers, both of whom compete throughout the year for titles and prizes. The two main items that a golfer needs to play the game are a golf club and a golf ball.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Golf Ball in UK, including the following market information:

UK Golf Ball Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Golf Ball Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

UK Golf Ball Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in UK Golf Ball Market 2019 (%)

The global Golf Ball market was valued at 1012.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 989.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period. While the Golf Ball market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Golf Ball manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Golf Ball production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Golf Ball Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

UK Golf Ball Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

One-Piece-Ball

Two-Piece-Ball

Three-Piece-Ball

Others UK Golf Ball Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

UK Golf Ball Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Online Purchases

Offline Purchases

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Golf Ball Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Golf Ball Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Golf Ball Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total UK Golf Ball Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Titleist

Callaway

Bridgestone

Srixon

TaylorMade Golf

Dicks

Volvik