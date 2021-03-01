Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The hand sanitizer dispenser market was valued at $74.62 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $181.97 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.60% from 2020 to 2027.

Hand sanitizer dispenser is a hand cleansing unit that can be self-standing or used in combination with other hygiene stations. Hand sanitizer dispensing machines are available in various capacities, sizes, and operation modes. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led to upsurge in demand for hand sanitizers, which, in turn, has augmented the need for hand sanitizer dispensers across the globe. Leading brands such as Lifebouy (Hindustan Unilever), Dettol (Reckitt Benckiser), Savlon (ITC), and Himalaya have been grappling with production and supply chain issues to meet the sudden surge in demand. This upsurge in demand is further driven by increase in awareness among consumers about the effectiveness of sanitizers in reducing the transmission of COVID-19.

Hands are the major source of transmission of bacteria, pathogens, and viruses that cause diseases such as food-borne illness and nosocomial infection. These diseases are caused by rubbing eyes or nose with hands, which are contaminated with virus or bacteria. Thus, rise in need to sanitize hands is driving the demand for hand sanitizers, which effectively eradicate microorganisms. This, in turn, is anticipated to contribute toward the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market. According to WHO, around 420,000 deaths are reported every year, out of which, approximately 125,000 children under five years of age die due to food-borne illness. Hence, consumer inclination toward health & wellness has fueled the demand for hand sanitizers, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the global hand sanitizer dispenser market.

The report segments the global hand sanitizer dispenser market based on type, modality, end user, price point, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into portable and fixed. By modality, it is categorized into automatic and manual. Depending on end user, it is classified into B2B and B2C. As per price point, it is segregated into standard and mass. According to distribution channel, the market is differentiated into supermarket/hypermarket, online stores, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report include American Specialties, Inc., BRIGHT PANCAR SDN. BHD., Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd., Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., Simplehuman,, Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.,, Umbra , GOJO Industries, Inc., The Clorox Company, and DIHOUR .

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– Type

o Portable

o Fixed

– Modality

o Automatic

o Manual

– End user

o B2B

o B2C

– Price point

o Standard

o Mass

– Distribution Channel

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online Stores

o Convenience Stores

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa