Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global healthcare personal protective equipment market was valued at $12.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $33.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are designed to safeguard the health of health professional and includes various forms of surgical masks, hand gloves, hand sleeves, head covers, N-95 respirators, coveralls, gowns, and face shield used in hospitals, doctor’s offices, and clinical labs. This special equipment creates a barrier between the personnel and germs often found in the medical environments. The barrier blocks the transmission of contaminants from blood, body fluids, or respiratory secretions. Though it is mainly used by doctors, nurses, and cleanroom workers; it is also worn by patients to control the spread of germs at the source.

The global healthcare PPE market is mainly driven by the global healthcare industry. Due to increasing population, there is a huge need for more primary healthcare centers. As a result, health ministries are investing more in healthcare projects such as government hospitals and medical labs. Moreover, to meet the increase in demand for healthcare personnel, there needs to be more medical colleges and research institutions. In addition, the presence of stringent regulations issued by global health agencies such as the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have made it compulsory to make the correct PPE available for the global healthcare community.

However, PPEs are made from plastics such as polypropylene, which are non-biodegradable. Hence, proper disposal of PPE is a challenge faced by many countries, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. In such a scenario, government bodies are likely to issue some form of restriction on the use of face masks; thereby, hampering the end-user demand.

On the contrary, in an effort to induce sustainability in PPEs, a couple of new players have emerged in the PPE segment that use bio-based face masks, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

The report segments the global healthcare PPE market on the basis of product, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the global healthcare PPE market is segmented into protective clothing, face protection, eye protection, respiratory protection, hand protection, and others. Protective clothing is further segmented into coveralls, gowns, and others; respiratory protection segment is fragmented into surgical masks, respirator masks, and others. On the basis of hand protection, the market is bifurcated into disposable gloves and durable gloves. The end users of healthcare PPE are hospital, home healthcare, outpatient/primary care facilities, and others. Region wise, the healthcare PPE market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global healthcare PPE market are Ansell Limited, Med-Con Pty Ltd., Cantel Medical Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., 3M Company, Cardinal Health, Honeywell International Inc., Owens & Minor Inc., Medisca Pharmaceutique Inc., and Medline Industries Inc. These players have adopted business expansions, product launches, and acquisitions as a medium to expand their market presence.

