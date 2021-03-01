All news

High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

High Pressure Commercial Toilet also means pressure-flushing toilets. Pressure-flushing toilets are especially common in cities in the U.S. The ceramic tank is not used as a water tank. It holds a plastic pressure vessel of maybe one-third to one-half the ceramic tank’s volume. That pressure tank contains a sealed air bladder. When the tank is filled from the water supply line, the tank fills with water until the air bladder compresses to the point that the tank pressure nearly equals the water supply line pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Pressure Commercial Toilet in China, including the following market information:
China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market 2019 (%)
The global High Pressure Commercial Toilet market was valued at 401.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 446.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the High Pressure Commercial Toilet market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Pressure Commercial Toilet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High Pressure Commercial Toilet production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
One-Piece Toilet
Two-Piece Toilet

China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Hotel
Hospital
Office Building
School
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Kohler
Zurn Industries
Western Pottery
American Standard Brands
Jacuzzi
Contrac
Winfield Product
Corona
Vortens
Proflo

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Overall Market Size
2.1 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Pressure Commercial Toilet Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China High Pressure Commercial Toilet Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Pressure Commercial Toilet Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers High Pressure Commercial Toilet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Commercial Toilet Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 High Pressure Commercial Toilet Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Pressure Commercial Toilet Companies

….continued

All news

