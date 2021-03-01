All news

Kitchen Appliances Market Is Seeing Explosive Growth by Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2026 – Whirlpool; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier; Panasonic

Global Kitchen Appliances Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 172.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 296.74 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.98% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of innovations and technological advancements activities adopted by the players in the market.

Kitchen appliances can be defined as the electrical devices and equipments that promote the ease of use and life in cooking and associated activities in the kitchen. These devices are set for a particular way of usage according to their purpose and characteristics. These appliances majorly consist of small appliances barring some of the major appliances such as refrigerators, stoves, etc.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the kitchen appliances market are Whirlpool Corporation; Morphy Richards; LG Electronics; Havells India Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Electrolux; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Haier lnc.; Panasonic Corporation; BSH Home Appliances Group; Hitachi Appliances, Inc.; Mabe; Midea Group and Miele & Cie. KG.

In February 2019, Electrolux announced the launch of new appliances for home and kitchen in the North America region at the 2019 “Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS)” in Las Vegas, United States. The products launched under the Frigidaire brand included an oven with air fry technology, as well as customizable refrigerator drawer with the capability of being converted into a freezer; along with the introduction of climate-controlled wine cellars from its Vintec brand.

In August 2018, LG Electronics announced the introduction of an extension to its “LG SIGNATURE” brand at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2018 held in Berlin, Germany. The new products included a wine cellar, dryer and a bottom-freezer refrigerator.

Queries Related to the Kitchen Appliances Market:

 

Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?

What are the key factors driving the market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this Industry?

Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?

What are the market dynamics?

What are the limits ruining the development rate?

What is the focused circumstance to advance development?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?

What are the development rates for this Industry?

 

