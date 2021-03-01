Latest Automotive Glazing Market by Application (Sidelite, Backlite, Sunroof, Lighting, Rear Quarter Glass), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light and Heavy Commercial, Off-Highway, Electric)

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1902247

The Global Automotive Glazing Market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9%.

SABIC (Suadi Arabia)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Teijin (Japan)

Webasto SE (Germany)

Trinseo (U.S)

The construction equipment segment holds the largest market, in terms of value, for off-highway glazing in 2020. This can be attributed to the largest sales of construction equipment as compared to agricultural tractors. Moreover, construction equipment has a higher penetration of polycarbonate glazing due to the ROPS and FOPS mandates.

The sidelite segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, by application, during the forecast period. The major factor driving the demand for automotive glazing, by polycarbonate, is the growing focus on weight reduction by OEMs. The polycarbonate usage in sidelite will reduce the weight significantly, especially in buses, as it covers the largest surface area.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global automotive industry. The entire supply chain is disrupted due to a limited supply of parts. For instance, Hubei province in China accounts for 8 -10% of the Chinese auto production and is impacted severely by pandemic.

By Company Type – Tier-1 – 59%, Tier-2 – 26%, and OEMs – 15%

By Designation — C level – 70 %, Director level – 20%, and Others – 10%

By Region — North America – 38%, Europe – 31%, Asia Oceania – 21%, and RoW – 10%

The primary objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the automotive glazing market, by value and volume. The study segments the market by vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, bus, truck), application (windscreen, sidelite, backlite, rear quarter glass, sunroof, front lighting and rear lighting), off-highway vehicle (construction vehicle and agricultural tractors), electric vehicle (BEV, FCEV, PHEV), and region (North America, Asia Oceania, Europe, RoW).

