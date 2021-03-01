All news

Latest Automotive Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Temperature, Pressure, Position, Oxygen, NOx, Speed, Inertial, Image), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Safety & Control, Telematics)

The Automotive Sensors Market is projected to grow USD 24.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 40.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR 10.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Automotive Sensors Market:

  • Robert Bosch (Germany)
  • Continental AG (Germany)
  • Delphi Automotive (UK)
  • Denso Corporation (Japan)
  • Infineon Technologies (Germany)
  • Sensata Technologies (US)
  • Allegro Micro systems (US)
  • Analog Devices (US)
  • Elmos Semiconductor (Germany)
  • CTS Corporation (US)
  • Autoliv Inc. (Sweden)
  • NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)
  • TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
  • STMicro electronics(Switzerland)
  • ON Semiconductor (US)
  • Melexis (Belgium)
  • ZF Friedrich shafen AG(Germany)
  • Quanergy (US)
  • Innoviz Technologies (Israel)
  • Velodyne LiDAR (US)

Automotive sensors segmented based on types is categorized as position, speed, pressure, O2, NOx, inertial, temperature, image, and other sensors.The demand for image sensors is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increased utilization of image sensors in ADAS, active parking assistance (APA), lane departure warning (LDW), collision avoidance systems, and other safety applications.

Based on applications, the automotive sensors market has been segmented into power train, chassis, body electronics, safety and control, exhaust, telematics, and others. There has been a significant demand in the active and passive safety systems for the automotive sector.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

  • By Company Type: Tier 1–52%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–23%
  • By Designation: C-level Executives– 55%, Directors – 27%, and Managers–18%
  • By Region: North America–40%, Europe–20%, APAC–28%,and RoW–12%

Competitive Landscape of Automotive Sensors Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

2.1 Product Launches

2.2 Agreements, Collaborations, Partnerships, And Contracts

2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

2.4 Expansions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Players

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (For 30 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 30 Companies)

 

Reason to access this report:

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive sensors market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

 

