Latest Radiation Dose Management Market by Products & Services (Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Services), Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic)

The Global Radiation Dose Management Market is projected to reach USD 422.65 Million by 2025 from USD 220.22 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2025.

Top Companies Profiled in the Radiation Dose Management Market:

GE Healthcare (US)

BAYER AG (Germany)

Sectra AB (Sweden)

PACSHealth, LLC (US)

Agfa Healthcare (Belgium)

Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG) (Germany)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Novarad Corporation (US)

Bracco Imaging S.P.A. (Italy)

Qaelum N.V. (Belgium)

Canon Inc. (Japan)

Medsquare SAS (France)

Guerbet (France)

Volpara Solutions Inc.(US)

INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.(South Korea)

Medic Vision (US)

Based on Product & Service, the radiation dose management market is segmented into radiation dose management solutions and radiation dose management services. The radiation dose management solutions segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on modality, the radiation dose management market is segmented into computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, mammography, and nuclear medicine. The fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and Rest of the World(16%)

Competitive Landscape of Radiation Dose Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis,2019

3 Key Strategies

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Expansions

3.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, And Agreements

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2019)

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

This report studies the radiation dose management market based on product & services,modality, application end user and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

