Latest Software-Defined Networking Market by Component (SDN Infrastructure, Software, and Services), SDN Type (Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, and SDN via API)

The Global Software-Defined Networking Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 32.7 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2029539

Top Companies Profiled in the Software-Defined Networking Market:

Cisco(US)

Dell EMC(US)

HPE(US)

VMware (US)

Huawei(China)

Juniper Networks(US)

Nokia (Finland)

Oracle(US)

Citrix(US)

Extreme Networks(US)

Infovista(US)

NEC(Japan)

Pluribus Networks(US)

Arista Networks(US)

CloudGenix (US)

Cumulus Networks(US)

DataCore Software(US)

Fortinet(US)

Fujitsu(Japan)

HiveIO(US)

Lenovo(HongKong)

NetApp(US)

Pica8(US)

Pivot3(US)

Scale Computing(US)

With the increasing adoption of SDN technology, the demand for associated services is also expected to increase among service providers and enterprises. Based on services, the SDN market has been segmented into consulting, implementation, and training and support.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2029539

The service providers segment mainly consists of telecom service providers, MSPs, and cloud service providers. These service providers are actively leveraging SDN to optimize networks, improve service delivery times, and increase the ARPU, and lower CAPEX and OPEX.

The latest 4G technology intervention in APAC is a major reason for the rapid digital transformation in the region. This has led to developments in technologies, such as IoT, BYOD, and mobility services, opening numerous revenue streams and use cases for businesses.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 15%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 48%, Directors – 28%, and Managers – 24%

By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 23%, and RoW–14%

Competitive Landscape of Software-Defined Networking Market:

1 Overview

1.1 Market Share And Ranking

1.2 Visionary Leaders

1.3 Innovators

1.4 Dynamic Differentiators

1.5 Emerging Companies

2 Software-Defined Network Market Company Evaluation Matrix

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global SDN market by Components, professional services, SDN types, end-users, organization size, enterprise verticals, and regions. It has a detailed analysis of the key industry players to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, new service launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, expansion, and the competitive landscape associated with the global SDN market.

Any Doubt or Need Customization Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2029539