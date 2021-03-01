All news

Latest Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polyetheretherketone, Hybrid), Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Mineral), Product Type (SFT, LFT, CFT, GMT)

ganeshComments Off on Latest Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type (Polypropylene, Polyamide, Polyetheretherketone, Hybrid), Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Mineral), Product Type (SFT, LFT, CFT, GMT)

The Global Thermoplastic Composites Market size is projected to grow from USD 22.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Get Free Sample Study Papers @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=403026

Carbon fiber thermoplastic composites are projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value between 2020 and 2025. Carbon fiber is twice as strong, and 30% lighter compared to glass and natural fiber and has been used in high end applications to offer FST properties, light weight, corrosion resistance, and high strength.

PEEK based thermoplastic composites have high demand in the aerospace & defense, automotive, and medical industries. PEEK resin offers extreme toughness and high environmental and fire resistance properties. PEEK resin-based thermoplastic composites offer improved thermal stability in high-temperature applications and are resistant to chemicals and fatigue environments.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=403026

The aerospace & defense industry would register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period due to increasing demand for interior applications in the aircraft. The thermoplastic composites offer properties such as light weigh, increased fuel efficiency, FST properties, corrosion resistance, and ability to mold into different and complex shapes.

 

Major Vendors Profiled in the Thermoplastic Composites Market:

  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Celanese Corporation (US)
  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
  • DowDuPont Inc. (US)
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
  • Lanxess AG (Germany)
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
  • SGL Group (Germany)
  • Solvay (Belgium)

 

Research Coverage:

This report covers the global composites market and forecasts the market size until 2024. The report includes the market segmentation – Fiber Type (Glass, Carbon, Mineraland Other), Resin Type( PA, PP, PEEK, Hybrid, Others), Product Type (SFT, LFT, CFT, GMT), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction, Consumer goods & electronics. Sports & leisure, and Others) and Region (Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

 

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=403026

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
ganesh

Related Articles
All news

Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Outlook 2021 | Business Development | Research Report 2027 |Vallourec, Schoeller-Bleckmann, Drilling Tools International, NOV

reporthive

“ Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027 (Based on 2021 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Los Angeles United States: The report titled ‘ Gobal Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market ‘ gives a proper understanding of worldwide industry. Furthermore it also cover-up forecast and analysis for Noise-Cancelling Headphones market […]
All news

Smoked Fish Market 2021: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: Kraft Heinz, Givaudan, Unilever, ConAgra, Leroy Seafood Group, Thai Union Group, High Liner Foods, Marine Harvest, 2 Sisters Food Group, Nestle, The Hain Celestial Group, General Mills, Dr. Schar, Epermarket, Empresas AquaChile SA,,,,, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Smoked Fish Market Research Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of Smoked Fishd Market for 2015-2026. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the Leading Companies effective in this market. Smoked Fish Market has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with […]
All news News

Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market and Ecosystem by Production, Prospects, Consumption, Cost Structure, Competitive Landscape

kumar

The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Automatic Fire Sprinklers comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. In the introductory section this report will provide us a basic overview of Automatic Fire Sprinklers Market along with the industry definitions, Type, […]