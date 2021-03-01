All news

Linen Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Linen is a textile made from the fibers of the flax plant. Linen is laborious to manufacture, but the fiber is very absorbent and garments made of linen are valued for their exceptional coolness and freshness in hot weather.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Linen in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Linen Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Linen Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Linen Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Linen Market 2019 (%)
The global Linen market was valued at 594.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 893 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. While the Linen market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Linen manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Linen production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Linen Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Dry spun yarn
Wet spun yarn
Blended yarn

Vietnam Linen Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Linen Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Bed sheet
Clothing
Bed linens
Decoration

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Linen Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Linen Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Linen Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kingdom
NZ Group
Siulas
Huzhou Goldrich Linen Textile
Long Da linen Textile
Jiangsu Chunlong Flax Textile
Yogi Yarns
STAR Group
Shibui Knits

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Linen Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Linen Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Linen Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Linen Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Linen Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Linen Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Linen Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Linen Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Linen Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Linen Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Linen Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Linen Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Linen Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linen Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Linen Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Linen Companies

….continued

