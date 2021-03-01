Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global low voltage circuit breaker market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

A circuit breaker is a programmed automatic electric switch, which is utilized to protect an electrical circuit from damage by excess current. The basic function of circuit breaker is to stop the flow of current after a fault is detected. In contrast to a fuse that works only once, a circuit breaker can simply be replaced for continuing typical activity. The function of circuit breaker is to shut down the electric supply in case of excess current, overload, or short circuit. Circuit breakers play a significant role in electric power distribution and transmission in communication circuits, automobiles, telecommunication, computers, industrial machinery & equipment, consumer electronics, and other applications.

Rise in number of building and construction activities across the developing regions is driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in electricity demand from residential and commercial sectors fuels the growth of the low voltage circuit breaker market in the upcoming years. However, operational failures & extreme environmental conditions are expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in investment toward R&D to meet future requirements of safety in the smart grid infrastructures is anticipated to create lucrative opportunity for the key players in the low voltage circuit breaker market during the analyzed timeframe.

The global low voltage circuit breaker market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end users, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into miniature circuit breaker, molded case circuit breaker, and air circuit breaker. On the basis of application, it is divided into energy allocation, shut-off circuit, and others. By end user, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Miniature Circuit Breaker

– Molded Case Circuit Breaker

– Air Circuit Breaker

By Application

– Energy Allocation

– Shut-off Circuit

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Residential

– Commercial

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ABB, Ltd.

– Changshu Switchgear Mfg. Co., Ltd.

– People Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd

– Shanghai Delixi Group Co., Ltd

– Schneider Electric SE

– Eaton Corporation plc

– Hager Group

– Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd.

– Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

– Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. (Nader)

Other players operating and analyzed in the low voltage circuit breaker market are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Chint Group, Panasonic Corporation, Danfoss, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Circutor SA, Lovato Electric S.P.A., WEG Group, E-T-A GmbH, Carling Technologies, Inc., Schurter Holding AG, and Britec Electric.