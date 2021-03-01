All news

Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market in Germany By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market in Germany By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country Forecast 2020-2026

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and

Get free sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6221440-membrane-electrode-assemblies-market-in-germany-manufacturing-and

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Electrode Assemblies in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/seamless-steel-tube-market-2021-global-trends-top-players-demand-share-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-22

 

The global Membrane Electrode Assemblies market was valued at 367.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 716.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. While the Membrane Electrode Assemblies market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Membrane Electrode Assemblies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Membrane Electrode Assemblies production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/solar-cells-and-modules-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-16

 

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-nails-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-10

 

Total Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)

Total Germany Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Freudenberg

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/halal-meat-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-10

 

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT                                                      

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)                          

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)  

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass, NEG, Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Wet-laid Glass Fiber Mats market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]
All news

Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market worth $14.5 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by Researchmoz

atul

The latest published an effective statistical data titled as Aircraft Turboprop Propeller System Market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. Different domains are considered on the basis of the capital of Aircraft Turboprop Propeller […]
All news

Market Live 2021: Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Can Deliver up to High CAGR over the next Few Years | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

The report titled Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc. The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be […]