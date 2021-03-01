All news

Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market in Indonesia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country Forecast 2020-2026

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Membrane Electrode Assemblies in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market 2019 (%)

The global Membrane Electrode Assemblies market was valued at 367.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 716.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. While the Membrane Electrode Assemblies market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Membrane Electrode Assemblies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Membrane Electrode Assemblies production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)

Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)

Total Indonesia Membrane Electrode Assemblies Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Freudenberg

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

