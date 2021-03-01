Motion Control Market Analysis Share Size, Demand, Key Players and Explorer Growth Trends by Forecast 2030

Motion Control Market Overview

As the industries across the world look at automation as the response to the increasing overhead costs, motion control market holds a prominent position. In addition, safety concerns raised by the governments of various geographies for the employees working in a hazardous environment also encourage industrialists to invest in motion control systems such as high-level automatic equipment, sensors, machine tools, and more.

On the other side, there are several deterrents such as the complexity of operating these machines having motion control, which is leading to limited incorporation. Overall, the global motion control market is anticipated to advance at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Focus on High Quality of Products in Numerous Industries to Push Growth

Digitalization has started revolutionalizing almost all the industries, which has pushed the industrialists to move from manual processes to the digital ones. Besides this, the importance of data has only increased to analyze the pluses and minuses in internal processes. Since sensors help present the exact location of faulty systems and in some cases trigger the self-repair command, investments in motion control systems are growing more than ever.

Another strong driver is the focus on the production of high-quality products in the chemical, automotive, food & beverage, electronics & semiconductor industries, and more.

Maintenance Cost Creates the Gloom in the Motion Control Market

Heavy prices of equipment, owing to the sophisticated motion controllers used in it, often creates a purchaser’s dilemma for the small-sized industrialists. Besides this, these pieces of machinery are made up of various components, which are not readily available at times. This creates a halt in the production process, which negatively impacts the growth of the motion control market.

In addition, ageing of these pieces of machinery is yet another concern, which then demands maintenance, and is heavy on the pockets of the industrialists.

Automotive Industry to Unlock Impressive Opportunities for the Market Growth

The automotive industry holds significant opportunities, on the account of the major revolutions taking place in accordance with the electric car, self-driving car, and safety control systems. The automobile manufacturers are looking forward to taking their car productions to the next level with high network capabilities.

In addition, the drive for developing efficient engines is likely to encourage manufacturers to incorporate motion control systems in their products during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Motion Control Market

Foreign direct investments in the developing, as well as developed countries of Asia Pacific, is one of the leading drivers for the growth of the motion control market. The labour costs have begun rising, which further impacts on the overhead costs. As a result, companies are showing their reliance on motion-controlled systems to have better control over their operations.

In addition, increased safety standards, growing investments for safe pieces of machinery, and high-power requirements for the operations are expected to further bode favourable growth environment for the Asia Pacific motion control market during the forecast period.

Standardization is the Key to Thrive in the Motion Control Market

The motion control market is crowded with the well-established players and some prominent players such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yaskawa, Fanuc, Siemens, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automotion Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and ABB Ltd. among others.

End users tend to find it difficult to replace the faulty motion sensors with the new ones, owing to the specific components used in the equipment. As a result, they are opting for the standardized equipment, which has been encouraging manufacturers to incorporate standard components and controllers.

Besides this, innovation in the industry has been a common strategy for all the players. For instance, the focus of ABB Ltd. is on broadening its product portfolio by offering motion solutions for automation with servo motors, inverter and vector drives, and motion control drives with single-phase and three phases.

In addition, in June 2020, Parker Hannifin announced that it has extended its product line of Parker Servo Drive with a completely programmable drive. Moreover, Rockwell Automation announced the acquisition of ASEM in February 2020 to strengthen its product portfolio of visualization as well as control solutions.

Motion Control Market Segmentation

The motion control market has been segmented on the basis of industry, system, component, and region.

By Industry

Printing & Paper

Medical

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Metal & Machinery Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverage

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Others

By System

Closed Loop

Open Loop

By Component

Software & Services

Sensor & Feedback Devices

Drives

Motion Controllers

Motors

Actuators & Mechanical Systems

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

