Nigeria Facility Management Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The Nigeria facility management services market was valued at $8,446.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,662.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027. Facility management services provide maintenance support and increase the value of a building or infrastructure. Various types of facility management services include cleaning, landscaping, security, plumbing, and electrical services.

Factors such as growth in industrialization and rise in urbanization are expected to cater to the growth of the Nigeria facility management services market. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for facility management services in Nigeria in the commercial segment among end users such as offices, malls, restaurants, government buildings, and others. In addition, rapid expansion of tourism and real estate sectors are expected to boost the economic growth of the country, thereby, resulting in rise in demand for facility management services. However, uneven economic situations in the country and shortage of skilled workforce are projected to impede the Nigeria facility management services market growth. On the other hand, growth in investments in the construction industry by the government of Nigeria is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The Nigeria facility management services market is segmented on the basis of service and application. By service, it is divided into security, property, catering, cleaning, and others. The property segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. By application, it is divided into industrial, commercial (retail, government buildings, healthcare, educational, and others), and residential. The commercial segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The major players profiled in the report include Alpha Mead Group, Briscoe Properties Limited, Cxall Facilities Management, Eko Maintenance, FilmoRealty, Global PFI Group, Grandeur Real-Estate Company, Green Facilities Ltd., Libra Reliance Properties, Provast, Trim Estate & Facility Management Services, and Willco Property Management.

