North America Autonomous Forklifts Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

Forklift is a powered machine truck which can be utilized for moving heavy or light weighted material from one place to another. Forklifts are designed for the specifications in order to handle maximum load of weights in the different industrial warehouses. It is used for both indoor as well as outdoor materials movement in the warehouses. Autonomous forklifts reduce the risk of accidents on industrial spaces when it is being used for material handling in the warehouses. In the forklift forked platform attached in the front of the machine can adjust their size according to the cargo to lift and move it. The main advantage of forklift is that it increases the productivity while handling the material in the warehouses. It can lift maximum of load and move easily

North America autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: North America Autonomous Forklifts Market

North America autonomous forklifts market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on the basis of type, level of automation, tonnage, component, sales channel, function and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into electric motor rider forklifts, electric motor narrow aisle forklifts, electric pallet jacks, stackers, and tow tractors, internal combustion cushion tire forklifts, internal combustion pneumatic tire forklifts, electric/IC engine tow tractors and rough terrain forklift trucks

On the basis of level of automation, the market is segmented into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5

On the basis of tonnage, the market is segmented into below 5 tons, 5-10 tons and more than 10 tons

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and service

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into in-house purchase and leasing.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into manufacturing, warehousing, material handling, logistics & freight and others

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into transportation & logistics, manufacturing, paper industry, wood industry, construction, automotive, food and beverages, retail and others

Competitive Analysis: North America Autonomous Forklifts Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

Recent Developments

In June 2019, Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In October 2018, Hangcha announced that they have launched A Series 1.3-2.0t 3-W Electric Forklift with EPS (Electric Power Steering). This new product can load up to the capacity of 1.3t to 2.0t. After launching this product the company enhanced their A series product portfolio

In July 2018, Cat Lift Trucks launched a new range of their electric counterbalance truck. This new version of electric truck has a capacity for handling the load up to 1.4 to 2.0 tons. This type of forklift is highly compact, maneuverable and also packed with the intelligent control systems. This would help the company to enhance their product portfolio

Major Highlights of North America Autonomous Forklifts market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on North America Autonomous Forklifts market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the North America Autonomous Forklifts market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in North America Autonomous Forklifts market.

