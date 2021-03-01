Obesity Treatment Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Obesity Treatment Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Obesity Treatment market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Obesity Treatment market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Obesity Treatment Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Obesity Treatment market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The global obesity treatment market was valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.90 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 16.7%.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Obesity Treatment industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Medtronic, Ethicon (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Cousin Biotech, EnteroMedics, Inc., and USGI Medical, Inc. VIVUS, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Allergan Plc
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
Surgery (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Adjusting gastric Banding
- Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
- Sleeve gastrectomy
- Biliopancreatic diversion with Duodenal Switch
- Endoscopic Procedures
Drugs (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Appetite suppressants
- Combination drugs
- Malabsorption
- Satiety drugs
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Beauty institutions
Obesity Treatment market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
