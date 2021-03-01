Outdoor Umbrellas Market Research Report 2020-2026

All news

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Centre Pole Umbrellas
Offset Pole Umbrellas
Wall Mounted Umbrellas

Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Commercial
Residential

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shelta
Revolvashade
GALE Pacific (Coolaroo)

MDT
Caravita
ZHENGTE
Made in the Shade
MakMax Australia
UltraShade Umbrellas
Tropicover
Flexshade
Skyspan Umbrellas
TUUCI

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Outdoor Umbrellas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Outdoor Umbrellas Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)                          

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)  

