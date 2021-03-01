All news

Pet Doors Market Research Report 2020-2026

A pet door or pet flap (also referred to in more specific terms, such as cat flap, cat door, dog door, or doggy door) is a small portal in a wall, window or human door to allow pets to enter and exit a house (or other structure) on their own without needing a person to open the door. Originally simple holes, the modern form is a hinged and often spring-loaded panel or flexible flap, and some are electronically controlled. They offer a degree of protection against wind, rain, and larger-bodied intruders entering the dwelling. Similar hatches can let dogs through fences at stiles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Doors in US, including the following market information:
US Pet Doors Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Pet Doors Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
US Pet Doors Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in US Pet Doors Market 2019 (%)
The global Pet Doors market was valued at 527.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 684.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Pet Doors market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pet Doors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pet Doors production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Pet Doors Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Pet Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Non-Electronic
Electronic

US Pet Doors Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
US Pet Doors Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Dogs
Cats
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Pet Doors Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Pet Doors Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Pet Doors Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total US Pet Doors Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
PetSafe
Endura Flap
Plexidor
Ideal Pet Products
High Tech Pet
Hale Pet Door
Gun Dog House Door
TAKARA INDUSTRY
Carlson ProPets
Gate Way

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Doors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Pet Doors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Pet Doors Overall Market Size
2.1 US Pet Doors Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Pet Doors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Pet Doors Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

