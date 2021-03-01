News

Plastic Decking Market Analysis By Industry Share, Merger, Acquisition, Size Estimation, New Investment Opportunities, Statistics, Overview, and Forecast till 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Plastic Decking Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Plastic Decking market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Plastic Decking market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Plastic Decking Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Plastic Decking market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The global plastic decking market was valued at USD 3.56 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.91 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.82 %. 

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Plastic Decking industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Duralife Decking and Railing systems, Trex Company Inc, Fiberon LLC, Green Bay Decking, Tamco Building products Inc., UPM Kymmene Corporation and Universal Forests Products, Inc, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Azek Building Products Inc., Cardinal Building products, Certainteed Corporation

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Polyvinyl Chloride
  • High density polyethylene
  • Low density Polyethylene
  • Polypropylene

Composite Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Capped
  • Uncapped

Type of construction (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Repairs& remodeling
  • New decks
  • Existing constructions
  • New constructions

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

  • Residential
  • Non-residential

Plastic Decking market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Plastic Decking Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Plastic Decking market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Plastic Decking industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Plastic Decking market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Plastic Decking market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Plastic Decking industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

