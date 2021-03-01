Protective Clothing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global protective clothing market was valued at $8.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Protective clothing is designed to prevent the employee or worker in harmful or adverse working condition. Depending upon the need of industry, protective clothing can be customized as fire resistant, chemical resistant, cold resistant and others.

The world protective clothing market is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in concerns toward worker’s safety. Stringent U.S. governmental regulations regarding the safety of workers such as Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) and Flammable Fabrics Act under the Consumer Product Safety Commission also drive this market, boosting the demand for protective fabrics from several end-user industries such as building & construction and healthcare.

The report segments the protective clothing market on the basis of material type, application, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of material, the market is divided into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polybenzimidaloe (PBI), cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. According to application, it is categorized into thermal, mechanical, chemical, biological/radiation, and others. On the basis of end user industry, it is segmented into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, pharmaceutical/medical, law enforcement & military, firefighting, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America holds the largest market share due to stringent safety regulations in the U.S. Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Ballyclare Limited, 3M Company, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Teijin Limited, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., Cetriko S.L., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Glen Raven Inc.

By Material Type

– Aramid & Blends

– Polyolefin & Blends

– Polybenzimidaloe (PBI)

– Cotton Fibers

– Laminated Polyesters

– Others

By Application

– Thermal

– Mechanical

– Chemical

– Biological/Radiation

– Others

By End-Use Industry

– Oil & Gas

– Construction and Manufacturing

– Pharmaceuticals/Medical

– Military and Defense

– Firefighting

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

– DuPont

– Lakeland Industries, Inc.

– Ballyclare Limited

– 3M Company

– Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

– Teijin Limited

– VF CORPORATION

– Cetriko S.L.

– W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

– Glen Raven Inc.

The other players in the value chain include Lion Apparel Inc., Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC, PBI Performance Product Inc., Workrite Uniform Company Inc., Logistik Unicorp Inc, VF Imagewear, Inc., Globus Ltd., Kermel Industries, Newtex Industries, Inc., Hydrowear B.V., Protective Industrial Products, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Radians, Inc., National Safety Apparel, and others.