Sexual Wellness Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The sexual wellness market size was valued at $74,770.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $108,320.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.62% from 2021 to 2027.

Sexual wellness is a state of physical, mental, and social well-being in relation to sexuality. The main purpose of sexual wellness products is to provide safe sex and help enhance sexual pleasure. It also includes planning of pregnancy and prevention of sexually transmitted infections. Sexual wellness products include sex toys, contraceptives, exotic lingerie & apparels, pregnancy testing products, menstrual cups, and dental dams.

In recent years, sex toys have gained major popularity in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, owing to benefits such as enhancement of sexual pleasure, help in treatment of menopausal symptoms such vaginal atrophy, vaginal pain, and vaginal tightness. Further, it is useful for men who face sexual problems such erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and decreasing interest in sex, which can be cured by using specific type of sex toys. In addition, sex toys can be used with or without a sex partner, which majorly drives the growth of the sex toys segment, thus contributing in the growth of the sexual wellness market.

The online stores segment for the distribution of sexual wellness products has gained significant popularity as it offers privacy to shoppers, a good number of options, discounts, and door step delivery. In most countries including India, there is a ban on displaying sex toys in public, which promotes their sales on online stores portals.

The report segments the sexual wellness market on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel and region On the basis of product, the market is segmented into sex toys, male condoms, female contraceptives, lubricants & sprays, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into men, women and LGBT community. By distribution channel, it is divided into specialty stores, drug stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and online stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

The major players operating in the market are Church & Dwight co., Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Doc Johnson Enterprises, Karex Berhad, TENGA Co., Ltd., Hot Octopuss, Caya, California Exotic Novelties LLC, Bijoux Indiscrets, and Adam & Eve Stores.

