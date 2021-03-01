All news

Turf Market is Expected to Deliver Higher Revenue in Next 5 Years

InForGrowth recently updated the report based on the Turf industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications, and major players of The Turf Market in detail. Deep analysis about market status (2016-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2021-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Turf Market

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Turf revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions).
  • Key companies Turf revenues share in global market, 2020 (%).
  • Key companies Turf sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated).
  • Key companies Turf sales share in global market, 2020 (%).

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • CC Grass
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Global Syn-Turf
  • DuPont
  • APT
  • Polytan
  • ArtificialGrass
  • SIS Pitches
  • Rekortan
  • Laykold
  • GreenFields
  • Rhino-Turf
  • SIS Grass
  • Tarkett Sports BV
  • ForestGrass
  • SYNlawn
  • TenCate Grass
  • Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)
  • Sports Group
  • Challenger Industries Inc.
  • Grass Tex
  • Poligras
  • SportGroup Holding
  • ForeverLawn
  • FieldTurf
  • Green Diamond Synthetic Turf
  • ActGlobal
  • WinterGreen Synthetic Grass
  • Melos

As a part of Turf market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, industry application and geography.

By Product Type

  • Public
  • Private

By Application

  • Contact Sports
  • Non-contact Sports
  • Leisure
  • Landscaping

By Region

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Target Audience:

  • Raw material suppliers
  • Market research and consulting firms
  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Turf forums and alliances related to Turf

Impact of COVID-19 on Turf Market:

Turf Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Turf industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Turf market in 2021

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Asia-Pacific Turf
  3. Research Methodology
    • Research Objectives
    • Primary Research
    • Secondary Research
    • Forecast Model
    • Market Size Estimation
  4. Average Pricing Analysis
  5. Market Dynamics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunity
    • Trends
  6. Recent Development, Policies & Regulatory Landscape
  7. Risk Analysis
    • Demand Risk Analysis
    • Supply Risk Analysis
  8. Asia-Pacific Turf Industry Analysis
  9. Asia-Pacific Turf Market
  10. Asia-Pacific Turf: Market Segmentation
  11. Company Profile
    • CC Grass
    • Dow Chemical Company
    • Global Syn-Turf
    • DuPont
    • APT
    • Polytan
    • ArtificialGrass
    • SIS Pitches
    • Rekortan
    • Laykold
    • GreenFields
    • Rhino-Turf
    • SIS Grass
    • Tarkett Sports BV
    • ForestGrass
    • SYNlawn
    • TenCate Grass
    • Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)
    • Sports Group
    • Challenger Industries Inc.
    • Grass Tex
    • Poligras
    • SportGroup Holding
    • ForeverLawn
    • FieldTurf
    • Green Diamond Synthetic Turf
    • ActGlobal
    • WinterGreen Synthetic Grass
    • Melos
  12. Consultant Recommendation

“The above-given segmentation and companies could be subjected to further modification based on in-depth feasibility studies conducted for the final deliverable.”

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the key factors driving Turf Market expansion?
  • What will be the value of Turf Market during 2020- 2026?
  • Which region will make notable contributions towards global Turf Market revenue?
  • What are the key players leveraging Turf Market growth?

