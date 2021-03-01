Valve Controller Market Analysis Key Trends and Size (Value and Volume) by 2030

Valves are commonly used in a wide range of applications that are a part of processes such as wastewater treatment, chemical treatment, water cooling, feed water, and turbine control processes. Industry 4.0 is a trend that has intensified the importance of automation and efficient monitoring of processes, and this is triggering the use of valve controllers in nearly all the areas where valves are used.

The valve controller market is expected to witness healthy growth mainly due to its vast application range and high demand in various end-use industries such as chemical, oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, and pharmaceutical. Manufacturers today, are investing heavily in technology to deliver state-of-the-art control mechanisms in valve controllers in order to cater to the end users’ demand for technologically advanced products.

Heightened Importance of Smart Process Control will Spur Sales

Most industries today are witnessing a complex network of interdependent and interlinked processes followed throughout the production cycles. Most of these applications involve the use of valves to carry out those processes, which must be monitored and synchronized with the utmost efficiency. Thereby, valve controllers are becoming an integral part of the processes that ensure high efficiency and accuracy.

Furthermore, most industrial areas are moving towards the adoption of process automation mechanisms, and this is triggering the demand for smart valve controllers that are integrated with high-tech features. Manufacturers in the valve controller market are introducing smart process control mechanisms that can measure and monitor various parameters such as temperature, fluid flow, and pressure through valve controllers. This trend is expected to grow enormously in the coming years, triggering the growth of the valve controller market.

Manufacturing Challenges Triggered by the Absence of Standards and Quality Norms

The valve controller market is a space with unorganized structure of governmental policies and regulations for quality and standards. Manufacturers need to keep abreast of different laws and norms in different geographical areas to cater to those particular market needs. This does not only diversify the end-user demand in terms of the features of valve controllers in different markets, but it also adds to their cost of manufacturing.

Diversity in regional policies about quality standards also enforces manufacturers to amend some product specifications, and this may also hinder players from achieving low installation costs. Due to the absence of clear, omnipresent regulations and standards, manufacturers are forced to invest more heavily in additional resources in order to set up manufacturing capabilities around the world for ensuring better compliance to regional norms.

Digital Valve Controllers High in Demand; Open New Opportunities for Innovation

With the rising trend of Industry 4.0, a mounting number of industries undergoing digital transformation and the demand for technologically advanced and high performance process components has spiralled dramatically. This is one of the leading factors that are contributing to the transition from conventional, analogue valve controllers to their digital, high-tech counterparts in most application areas.

Apart from being high-tech and next-generation in their features, digital valve controllers also bring to the table some unique advantages such as high reliability, accuracy, efficiency, and convenience over traditional valve controllers. Manufacturers are introducing smart valve controllers that can be connected to various other monitoring devices and makes the integration simpler while synchronizing all processes more efficiently.

APAC Proves Lucrative; Manufacturers Target Fast-growing End-use Industries

Asia Pacific is home to a wide range of industries including chemical, oil & gas, power & energy, water & wastewater treatment, and food & beverage. Presence of a huge number of manufacturers and suppliers in the area makes it an attractive market for valve controllers, and this is attributed for its positive growth prospects in the global markets. Growing pace of industrial operations in the Asia Pacific region is one of the prominent factors that contribute to the positive growth of the valve controller market in the region.

Also, the presence of some of the leading chemical manufacturing factories in countries like China makes it a lucrative region for players in the global valve controller market. Leading manufacturers and global leaders are expected to devise special strategies in the APAC valve controller market to target fast-growing end-use industries in the region and capture a significant market share in this region.

Emerging Players Consolidate a Large Share in the Valve Controller Market

Key players in the global valve controller market include ABB, Emerson, SMC Corporation, CIRCOR, Schneider Electric, Siemens, IMI, Flowserve Corporation, Dymax Corporation, Metso, Tokyo Keiki, Baker Hughes, Rotork, Curtiss Wright Group, Azbil, CLA-VAL, and Samson Controls. The market is highly fragmented as the number of regional, small- and medium-scale manufacturers is significantly large in this space.

Global manufacturers are also investing in their local production capabilities to offer valve controllers with tailor-made features that can meet the needs of local end-use industries. Companies are also focusing on undertaking strategies to acquire small players to expand their local and global presence while diversifying their product portfolio in the valve controller market.

Segmentation

Based on type, the valve controller market can be segmented as:

Conventional

Digital

Based on communication protocol, the valve controller market can be segmented as:

Highway Addressable Remote Transducer (HART)

FOUNDATION Fieldbus

PROFIBUS

Others

Based on end-use industries, the valve controller market can be segmented as:

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Building & Construction

Metals & Mining

Others (Corporate and Education)

What was the market size in 2020?

The global market for valve controllers reached a valuation of around US$ 2 billion in 2020. Our analysts opine that the market will witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020 to 2030 with growing importance of controlling and monitoring with improved efficiency in various process industries.

What is mainly driving the market growth?

Among many other factors, introduction to process automation with the rising trend of Industry 4.0 has triggered the demand for smart valves in most industrial areas, ultimately boosting the adoption of high-performance and advanced valve controllers.

What will be the market size in 2030?

In the next decade, the valve controller market is expected to surpass the valuation of US$ 2.5 billion.

Which geographical markets will create new opportunities for players?

Growth of energy and power industries along with rapidly increasing construction activities in developing countries is expected to create highly lucrative opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific market for valve controllers in the coming years.

Which end-use industry will trigger demand for valve controllers?

According to our analysis, the oil & gas and chemical industries will account for a significantly large share in the adoption of the valve controllers. Also, their applications in the water & wastewater industry will also create new opportunities for players in the coming years.

