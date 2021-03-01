Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market size is expected to reach $2,349.6 million in 2027, from $1,748.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Water transmission industry is highly affected by occurrence of leaks owing to formation of cracks, holes, corrosion, and other damages to the pipe. Water pipeline leak detection systems are utilized to determine the location of the leak. Around 30% to 50% of water is lost through the aging pipelines, which also contributes toward loss of revenue. Water pipeline leak detection systems are available for both underground and over ground water pipelines to precisely locate and check the severity of pipeline leak. Moreover, acoustic leak detection system is the primary means of detecting and locating pipeline leaks. However, there are other secondary non-acoustic leak detection systems, which monitor pressure differences using pressure gauges and flow meters.

The increasing problem of water scarcity globally is creating a demand for water pipeline leak detection systems. Water scarcity can be termed as the shortage of water for domestic and industrial uses. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019 around 785 million people globally did not have basic drinking water services, and at least 2 billion population utilized contaminated water for daily use. This has created a requirement of more efficient water treatment and conveyance system, with minimum wastage through leakages and thefts. Thus, the global water scarcity is creating a demand for efficient leak detection systems which in turn drives the water pipeline leak detection systems market globally. Furthermore, aging water infrastructure mainly in developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, the UK, and others is creating a demand for water pipeline leak detection systems to avoid wastage of water through corrosion, cracks due to aging, and others. The establishment of proper leak detection systems, as well as, carrying out frequent audits for leak detection, and protection of pipelines can avoid the wastage of water. Thus, the aging water infrastructure is projected to drive the water pipeline leak detection systems market globally.

On the contrary, the lack of awareness and importance of water loss through leakages mainly in the developing countries is anticipated to hinder the growth of water pipeline leak detection systems market. Leak detection systems have considerably high costs and it requires highly skilled professional to use these systems efficiently. This in turn is restraining the growth of water pipeline leak detection systems globally.

However, the technological developments in pipeline leak detection systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the water pipeline leak detection systems market during the forecast period. The adoption of computerization and advanced data collection through leak detection sensors increase the efficiency of detection systems which is likely to boost the demand for water pipeline leak detection systems globally.

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market is segmented into location, equipment type, pipe material, end-user, and region. Based on location, the water pipeline leak detection systems market is bifurcated into underground and over ground. According to the equipment type, the global water pipeline leak detection systems market is categorized into acoustic and non-acoustic leak detection systems. By pipe material, the market is classified into metallic and non-metallic. By end-user, the market is segmented in to residential and non-residential users.

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). North America is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Atmos International Limited, Gutermann AG, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Mueller Water Products Inc., Ovarro Limited, QinetiQ Group plc, Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, TTK S.A.S., and Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

Many competitors in the water pipeline leak detection systems market adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to expand their geographical foothold and upgrade their product technologies. For instance, in January 2020, Gutermann AG based in Germany launched the Zonescan NB-IoT-based water leak detection technology. It is the world;s first water leak detection noise logger which is based on the Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) for permanent monitoring of water distribution mains.

